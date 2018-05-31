Tiny town, big history





Alvord, the little town nestled in northwest Iowa, was incorporated as a town in 1893, although the town was being established several years prior. In 1890, W.B. Park and his wife platted the land that would become Alvord. The original name of the town was Park after W.B. This was later changed due to confusion and named Alvord, a brother-in-law of Park. George Raymond Alvord was the eighth generation of Alvords and the namesake of the current town. Mr. Alvord married Libbie Luella Brewster of Rock Rapids in 1889. Businesses and families continued to make Alvord home and was officially incorporated on Feb. 25, 1893.

