



Family-farm fresh

May is declared Egg Month and the Iowa Egg Council wants to recognize Iowa egg producers. Thanks to the hard work and dedication of these egg producers, Iowa leads the nation in egg production. According to the Iowa Egg Council, Iowa egg producers care for nearly 55 million laying hens producing approximately 16 billion eggs.

Making his contribution to these numbers, Bruce Metzger has become a well-known name in northwest Iowa for his farm-fresh eggs. Metzger runs his egg business on his family’s farm near Alvord and has up to 800 chickens at a time.

