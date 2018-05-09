1st Avenue / CSAH 33 improvement project

The 1st Avenue (CSAH 33) improvements are currently planned for the 2020 construction season. The project limits will be from MN 30 to CR 30, approximately one mile in length.

The Cottonwood County Engineering Department is proposing the reconstruction from store-front to store-front in the downtown area (4th Street to 7th Street). This will include the street, sidewalk updates to meet ADA standards, storm sewer, and lighting. Two 12’ driving lanes are proposed for the length of the project.

Please see this week’s edition of the Westbrook Sentinel Tribune for the full story.