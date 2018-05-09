West Lyon graduation ceremony

sarahm@ncppub.com

West Lyon will bid farewell to 60 seniors this year at a graduation ceremony May 12 at 6 p.m.

During the ceremony, several awards and recognitions will be handed out, including Gold Cord Honors, National Honor Society Recognition, Iowa Bar Association and the Citizenship Award. A teacher from both the elementary and high school will be awarded Teacher of the Year. An individual from the community will be awarded the Silent Server Award for their dedication and commitment to the school district.

