



Gary Dean Schaar “Thunder”, age 78 of Lake Florida formerly of Tracy, passed away peacefully Thursday, April 19, 2018 at Carris Health Care Center in Willmar. Funeral Services were held at 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, April 24 at Trinity Lutheran Church in Walnut Grove. Interment will be held at a later date in Trinity Lutheran Cemetery near Walnut Grove. Memorials are preferred to Carris Health/Rice Hospice in Willmar or Trinity Lutheran Church in Walnut Grove. Online condolences may be sent at ﻿www.stephensfuneralservice.com.

Gary Dean Schaar was born February 8, 1940 to Arnold and Evelyn (Kolander) Schaar in Windom, Minnesota. He was baptized and confirmed in the Methodist faith. Gary graduated from Lamberton High School. He enjoyed an outstanding athletic career participating in many different sports. After high school he attended the University of Nebraska on a football scholarship.

Gary was united in marriage to Barbara Nicholson at Trinity Lutheran Church in Walnut Grove. Gary owned and operated Tracy Lanes for 17 years and was very active in the Minnesota Bowling Proprietors Association of America and served as president of the 4-state BPAA. After retiring from Tracy Lanes, Gary farmed for ten years on the Nicholson family farm. He was a member of the Tracy Lions Club, Jaycees, Chamber of Commerce and the Police Commission.

Gary had a very active lifestyle. He enjoyed golfing, bowling and playing cards. He loved hunting and fishing, especially the fishing trips he took to Canada with family and friends. Gary enjoyed traveling. Upon retirement, he and Barbara wintered in Arizona. He also loved spending summers at Lake Florida with his family.

Gary is survived by his wife Barbara; children: Victoria Schaar and her children: Megan & Kate of Lake Florida and Terry (Lisa) Schaar and their children: Jenna, Walker (Trisha), & Lauren; sister Linda (Brian) Kosel; brother-in-law Paul (Barbara) Bouchard; and several nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents, brother Merton (Mardy) Schaar, and sister Lorean Bouchard.

