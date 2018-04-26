Milroy the site of attempted break-in

MILROY—The Redwood County Sheriff’s Office (RCSO) received a call reporting an attempted residence break-in on April 21 about 7 p.m. Three young, dark-skinned males, one armed with a pistol, were unsuccessful gaining access to the home. The suspects are approximately 6 feet tall and between 18 – 22 years of age. One was seen wearing a dark colored hoodie and black pants; another a red hoodie; the other a white hoodie. The males had open-face masks partially covering their faces.

Anyone with any information is urged to contact the RSCO at 507-637-4036.