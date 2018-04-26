Superintendent Woelber applying for State Licensure Board

tmerchant@ncppub.com

WWG — Superintendent Loy Woelber talked about his up-coming application for Superintendent of the State Professional Licensing and Standards Board. Woelber has served on the State Board of Teaching since 2013. He attended a legislative hearing last Thursday regarding his appointment application. He also talked about some of the proposed rules and stipulations concerning the potential requirements for various types of teachers.

Please see this week’s edition of the Westbrokk Sentinel Tribune for the full story.