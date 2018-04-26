High School Career Day held April 19





Remember that question? What was your answer? Did you follow through with what you answered? Did you have a definite goal and plan, or did you just “go with the flow” and accept whatever came along?

On Thursday, April 19, the WWG 10th and 11th graders were challenged to look at their hopes and dreams and then encouraged to start thinking about what they want to do with their lives. They attended the Career Day at the high school and heard speakers and presenters tell about their lives, how they chose their careers and how to go about finding and following one’s dreams. The students were also given the opportunity to meet in small groups with the presenters for further discussion.

