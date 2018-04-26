Shirley Schemmel





84

Mesa, Arizona﻿

Shirley Ann Schemmel, 84, of Mesa, Arizona, passed away March 18, 2018, in Mesa.

Memorial service will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, April 28, at George Boom Funeral Home & Crematory, Sioux Falls, South Dakota. Visitation begins at 5 p.m., Friday, April 27, at the funeral home, where her family will greet friends from 5-7 p.m.

Shirley Ann Remmerde was born April 18, 1933 in Alvord, Iowa, daughter of Elmer and Martha (DeSmet) Remmerde. She grew up in Alvord and was employed by the Lyon County Reporter in Rock Rapids.

On May 12, 1956, she married Robert Schemmel. The couple made their home in Sioux Falls and later in rural Harrisburg, South Dakota. She began her career as a writer with the Sioux Falls Argus Leader in 1956. She retired from the newspaper in 1988. In 2010, the couple moved to Meza.

Survivors include her husband; a son, Scott (Kris) Schemmel of Harrisburg; a daughter, Sue Lyons of Phoenix, Arizona; three grandchildren; two sisters, Maxine Serck of Apache Junction, Arizona, and Dolores Sanford, Sioux Falls; and many other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents.