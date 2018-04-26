Peter Van Driel





91

Rock Valley, Iowa

Peter J. Van Driel, 91, of Rock Valley, Iowa, died Thursday, April 19, 2018, at Whispering Heights in Rock Valley.

Memorial services were Monday, April 23, at First Reformed Church, Rock Valley, with interment in Valley View Cemetery, Rock Valley.

Peter Jacob Van Driel was born Nov. 29, 1926, near Orange City, Iowa, the son of Abe and Gert (Doctor) Van Drie. He attended Rock Valley Christian School eight years and graduated from Rock Valley Public High School. He worked for Hymans Construction of Hull, Iowa.

On Dec. 1, 1948, he married Gertrude Kooiker. He worked for the Iowa State Highway Commission 35 years. After retirement, he designed and lettered signs.

Survivors include his wife; daughters, Gloria (Ben) Kollis of Inwood, Iowa, Lila Jansen of Rock Valley and Vera Kay (Gary) De Boer of Sioux Center, Iowa; seven grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; sister, Ady Dykstra of Rock Valley; brother-in-law, Don Kooiker of Oskaloosa, Iowa, and several nephews, nieces and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents; son-in-law, Ron Jansen; great-grandson; sister, Lillian Draayer; brothers-in-law, Ed Draayer, Dewey Dykstra, Ralph (Jeane) (Tressa) Kooiker, Gerrit (Alice) Kooiker, Al (Margaret) Kooiker and Francis Kooiker.