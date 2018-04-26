Esther Chraft





99

Sioux Falls, South Dakota

Esther R. Chraft, 99, of Sioux Falls, South Dakota, passed away Thursday, April 12, 2018, at Southridge Healthcare Center in Sioux Falls.

Funeral service was Wednesday, April 18, at George Boom Funeral Home & Crematory, Sioux Falls, with interment in Mt. Pleasant Cemetery.

Esther Rosy Twedt was born Jan. 11, 1919, in Hudson, South Dakota, daughter of Ole and Anna (Lavik) Twedt. She grew up on a farm near Inwood, Iowa, and graduated from Canton (South Dakota) High School in 1938. She served in the U.S. Navy from Dec. 2, 1943-Feb. 18, 1946. She returned to Canton and worked as a cook and waitress in various restaurants.

On March 1, 961, she married Merle Chraft. The couple made their home in Canton where she worked as a cook at Good Samaritan Home until retiring in 1981. The couple moved to Sioux Falls in 1981. Her husband died March 12, 1996.

Survivors include five children, Marv (Belle) Chick of Colorado Springs, Colorado, Leonard (Cheryl) Chick of Pierre, South Dakota, Dale (Belma) Chick of Ankara, Turkey, Gloria Skinlo of Sioux Falls and Ronald (Aaron) Chraft of Santa Fe, New Mexico; 15 grandchildren; five great-grandchildren and many other relatives and friends.

Shewas preceded in death by her husband; a son, Glenn Chick; an infant daughter, Valerie; her parents; three brothers and four sisters.