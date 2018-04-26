



86

Lubbock, Texas

Cornelius “Bud” Hoff, 86, of Lubbock, Texas, passed away Monday, April 9, 2018.

A celebration of life service was Friday, April 13, Combest Family Memorial Chapel, Lubbock, with inurnment in Richland Cemetery, Inwood, Iowa. A memorial reception will be Friday, July 6, from 6:30-8:30 p.m. at the Inwood Community Center, Inwood.

Cornelius Hoff was born June 27, 1931, in Luverne, Minnesota, to Henry and Anna (Van Batavia) Hoff. After graduating from Inwood High School, he served two years in the U.S. Navy.

On Dec. 31, 1954, he married Eldora Veldman. He farmed in Lyon County until 1977 when the family moved to Dalhart, Texas, and farmed near Hartley, Texas. He retired from farming to Gilbert, Arizona, before relocating to Lubbock.

Survivors include his wife; three daughters, Cindy Schipper of Allen, Texas, Karen (Shon) Qualls of Lubbock and Sandy (Kirk) Farris of Nazareth, Texas; six grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents; two children, Mark and Jill Hoff, and one sister, Grace (Henry) Kooima.