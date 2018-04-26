New wheels at Fellowship Village





sarahm@ncppub.com

Residents at Fellowship Village have enjoyed the opportunity to take a spin in a new van purchased recently. The new Ram ProMaster 2500 will offer ease of transportation for residents and staff. According to staff at Fellowship Village, the van allows for several different configurations of seating. With two fold-down seats, there is space for six wheelchairs, making outings more comfortable and allowing the transportation of more residents.

