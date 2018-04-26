Saturday is National Prescription Drug Take-Back Day

jhommes@ncppub.com

Saturday, April 28, will mark the 14th National Prescription Drug-Take Back Day. The program is run by the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) with the goal of collecting and destroying unused drugs so they don’t fall into the wrong hands.

Lyon County Sheriff Stewart Vander Stoep said his office typically sends a sealed box of discarded drugs off to the DEA twice a year. “We’ll have the collection on Saturday the 28th and then on April 30 or the 1st of May I’ll send it off.”

