jhommes@ncppub.com

Iowa Secretary of Agriculture Mike Naig made his second visit to western Lyon County in the last eight days when he visited and toured Stensland brothers dairy Tuesday, April 17. Naig had previously toured Mogler Farms between Alvord and Lester Monday, April 9, where he also spoke to local farmers about a number of topics.

Please see this week’s edition of the West Lyon Herald for the rest of the story.