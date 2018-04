jjensen@ncppub.com

West Lyon high school students and their dates made memories during 2018 prom “Radiance in Rio” Saturday, April 21. Students attended a grand march in the high school gym followed by dinner and a dance in the Forster Community Center in Rock Rapids. Students returned to West Lyon for “Samba in the City” after-prom activities. Please see this week’s edition of the West Lyon Herald for more pictures.