Loren Farstead

Dr. Loren K. Farstead, 79, of Sioux Falls, South Dakota, passed away Monday, April 9, 2018, at Avera McKennan Hospital in Sioux Falls.

Memorial service was Saturday, April 14, at George Boom Funeral Home & Crematory, Sioux Falls.

Loren Keith Farstead was born Feb. 27, 1939, in Sioux Falls, son of Emil and Marie (Naglestad) Farstead. He grew up in Sioux Falls, where he attended school and was a 1958 graduate of Washington High School.

On Oct. 1, 1960, he married Nadine Johns. He held various jobs in Sioux Falls until 1964, when they moved to Minneapolis, Minnesota, and he attended Northwestern College of Chiropractic. He graduated in 1967 and they moved back to Sioux Falls where ﻿practiced chiropractic 50 years.

Survivors include his wife; three children, Scott (Lori) Farstead of rural Inwood, Iowa, Stacey (Brian) O’Brien of Chandler, Arizona, and Sam (Carmen) Farstead of Claremore, Oklahoma.; eight grandchildren; a brother-in-law, Ronald (Sandra) Johns of Rapid City, South Dakota; several nieces and nephews and other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents; and four siblings, Virginia (Delbert) Erickson, Curtis (Delores) Farstead, Nona (Dr. J.H. “Joe”) Bechtold and Dennis Farstead.