The West Lyon School Board opened its Monday, April 9, meeting in the library for a FY19 budget hearing. The board later adopted the school budget as published. Superintendent Jim Hargens discussed recommendations in regards to the last day of school and staying on schedule with the asbestos removal timeline. Discussions were tabled until after the final snow storms of the season.

