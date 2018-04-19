Teaching financial responsibility





sarahm@ncppub.com

Jacee De Vries will be graduating from West Lyon this year with some extra tools when it comes to fiscal responsibility by completing a financial responsibility course and receiving a scholarship. The senior learned about the 2017-2018 Iowa Financial Know-How Challenge: Senior Scholarship from her guidance counselor, Kim Mulder. More than 4,000 Iowa seniors applied for this scholarship sponsored by Iowa Student Loan. De Vries was one of 2,000 students who participated in two online financial literacy tools and an online assessment.

Please see this week’s edition of the West Lyon Herald for the full story.