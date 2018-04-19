



A winter storm that started out with rain and sleet Friday eventually turned to snow Saturday, leaving area towns covered in ice and snow. Thunderstorms blew through the area Friday with some places reporting hail. Snow totals in South Dakota, Minnesota and Iowa broke April records with this blizzard. Reports of snow totals for this area ranged from 6 to 8 inches.

Although students at West Lyon made it through the day Friday, all activities at the school were cancelled for the weekend. Several area churches cancelled services and activities, encouraging parishioners to use caution driving. To start out the week, West Lyon School district had a two-hour late start Monday. Buses for West Lyon operated on hard surfaces only.

Reports of power outages in several towns including Larchwood, had crews working to restore power to residents. Power outages with this storm reminded many of the 2013 ice storm that left families without power for several days.

The National Weather Service forecasted another winter weather system to move through the region Tuesday into Wednesday. As the system evolves, the National Weather Service will be monitoring precipitation and snowfall amounts.

This last blast of cold and snow — and the one to come — has residents wishing Old Man Winter would retire for the season.

Spring interrupted

by winter blast