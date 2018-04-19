



Daniel McClellan, age 27 of Dovray, passed away Monday, April 9, 2018 as the result of a car accident. Funeral Services were held at 10:30 a.m. Monday, April 16 at Our Savior’s Lutheran Church in Dovray. Interment was in the Our Savior’s Lutheran Cemetery. Online condolences may be sent at www.stephensfuneralservice.com.

Daniel Henry McClellan was born August 10, 1990 to Gene and Julie (Halter) McClellan at Worthington Regional Hospital in Worthington, Minnesota. He was baptized and confirmed at Our Savior’s Lutheran Church in Dovray. Dan graduated from Westbrook Walnut Grove High School and continued his education at Alexandria Technical & Community College. He studied Concrete, Masonry and Brick Laying and received an award for being a top student. Dan worked for Craig Carter Construction and then Joe Schreier Construction for several years. Dan had been self-employed for the last several years doing carpentry work. He was a member of the Our Savior’s Church Council and was proud to be a Deacon. Dan played basketball in high school. He loved doing anything outdoors including gardening and fishing. Dan especially enjoyed grilling and smoking meats, building things and helping out on the farm. He was very selfless and went to great lengths to help others in need. Most of all he loved and adored his little girl, Bailey, with his whole heart.

Dan is survived by his daughter Bailey Kimber McClellan; parents Gene & Julie McClellan, Dovray; brother David (Karley) McClellan, Dovray; grandparents Harlan & Vonnie Halter, Lamberton; aunts and uncles: Glen McClellan, Bonners Ferry, ID, Steve & Valerie Halter, Bob & Kari Halter, and Tom & Cathy Halter all of Lamberton; cousins: Steph, Brianna, Angie, Alli, Abby, Katie, Sam and Shannon. He is preceded in death by his grandparents John & Lucille McClellan.