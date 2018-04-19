Sanford Westbrook employees donated to the Mary and Martha’s Pantry food shelf





Sanford Westbrook Medical Center staff recently donated $805.00 and 152 items of food to Mary and Martha’s Pantry food shelf. The internal food drive at Sanford Westbrook was held during the month of March coinciding with Minnesota FoodShare month. The marketing staff added an employee incentive to donate food and money by offering a pizza party to the team that had the most points. Every dollar given added a point to the team and every food donation subtracted a point from an opposing team. Approximately $4,800 worth of food can be purchased by the food shelf with the staff’s $805 monetary donation. (Submitted photo).