Mike Zeug’s employment terminated by Walnut Grove City Council

WALNUT GROVE — The City Council met in Special Session for the Annual Board of Review and Equalization Hearing on April 9 at 7:00 PM at the Walnut Grove City Offices.

Members present were Greg Hansen, Xiong Yang, Todd Harrington, Leonard McLaughlin and Jeff Harnack.

Also present were Redwood County Assessor Kathy Hillmer, City Assessor Carole Snyder, Kerwin Armitage, Carolyn Van Loh and Tom Hansen; property owners Jack Litfin and Sam Salstrom; City Attorney Paul Muske and Michael Zeug joined council members for the regular council meeting at 7:50 PM.

Please see this week’s edition of the Westbrook Sentinel Tribune for the full story.