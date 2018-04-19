



tmerchant@ncppub.com

Did you ever wonder what would have happened if the Seven Dwarfs told their version of Snow White? Well the WWG Peterson Campus Theater presented a version of Snow White Variety Show with the dwarfs telling the real story of Snow White. The story was told with fairy tale characters: Bob the Clown Dwarf, Creepy Mysterious Dwarf, CSI Dwarf, Dwarf Stand In, Nerdy The Realistic Dwarf, Rowdy The Rock and Roll Dwarf, Weepy The EMO Dwarf, and Wordy the Poetic Dwarf. What you say, you don’t remember those Dwarfs?

Just to make things more i Please see this week’s edition of the Westbrook Sentinel Tribune for the full story and more pictures.