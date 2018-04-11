



Patricia Madson, age 74 of Westbrook, passed away Sunday, March 18, 2018 at Good Samaritan Society in Westbrook. Visitation was held from 3:00-6:00 p.m. Friday, April 6 at Westbrook Funeral Home. Interment is in the Westbrook Cemetery. Online condolences may be sent at www.stephensfuneralservice.com.

Patricia Madson was born May 13, 1943 to Floyd and Ethel (Deslauriers) Madson in Tracy, Minnesota. She was a mail handler with the US Postal Service in Sioux Falls SD for 25 years. After her retirement, she operated a small daycare in her home until she moved back to Westbrook. Patricia was a cook’s aide at Sanford Hospital, manager of Duebars Variety store, Meals on Wheels coordinator, and Senior Dining. She was very active in the Westbrook Lions Club, serving as secretary for many years, taking tickets at Girls Basketball and Volleyball games. Patricia was a member of Dovary Lutheran Church and the Dovray Ladies Auxiliary.

Patricia is survived by her siblings: Terri (Jeff) Hughes, Thomas Madson, Robert (Kristie) Madson; her son Allen (Deb) Donkersloot; grandchildren; great grandchildren; nieces; nephews; and great nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her parents, sister and brother-in-law Roe Ann and Leo Vosberg and great grandson.