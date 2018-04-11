The SNOW WHITE VARIETY SHOW

The WWG theatre department will have performances on Wednesday, April 11th at 1:30 (HS and public),Thursday, April 12th at 8:45 a.m. (Elementary and Public), Saturday, April 14th (Public) at 8:00 p.m. and Sunday, April 15th (Public) at 2:00 p.m. All performances will be held at the WWG Peterson Campus Theater in Westbrook.

This show is a retelling of Snow White story from the very different perspectives of the seven dwarfs who continually interrupt each other with unique interpretations. Be prepared to laugh!