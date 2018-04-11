City Council changes position on de-annexation of ﻿land

tmerchant@ncppub.com

The Westbrook City Council reassessed its position on de-annexation of property owned by Roger Knudson. Knudson had previously requested to have his parcel on the south side of Westbrook moved back into Westbrook Township.

At the February council meeting the council proceeded to annex a parcel of land on the east side of Fir Avenue for development by Matt Jackels and David Schneider. At the same meeting Roger Knudson had requested to have his property de-annexed from the city to the township. The council felt they might be setting a precedent so declined to de-annex the parcel.

