WG ﻿Robotics Team 5991





Robotics Coach Doug Lee

We would like to first say how much we appreciate the businesses and community for another great learning year for the team. Without the financial help from Wendorff Welding, Meadowland Farmers Co-op, Highwater Ethanol and Medtronic, this contest would have never been possible for these students. Although we were hoping to be in the top half, we ended up a little lower than we hoped. We finished 52nd out of 61 teams at the Iowa Regional in Cedar Falls. Although that does not sound good at all, this was only our third year doing this contest. The problem we had was our robot (named Atari) could do everything, so it was never able to excel in one specific area of the contest. We were good, just not great at any one task. The name of this year’s contest was “Power Up,” and it was based off the style of old arcade games. Teams were able to place 9 power cubes in a vault to achieve 3 different power-ups. Two of the power-ups had different levels of power. This depended on the number of cubes in the vault at the time of playing the power-up. The main goal of the game was to get and keep the switch, as well as the scale tipped in our favor. The switch was lower to the ground, at just over one foot. The platform to place the cube was 6 feet high in the air. The cube was the size and shape of a milk crate, like the milk crates at the school.

