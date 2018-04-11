Every person has a story





We experience history every day. We make history. I was planning my wedding in the spring of 1968, the year when Martin Luther King and Bobby Kennedy were assassinated. The shootings grabbed my attention and caused me to wonder how these assassinations would impact the country while Dave and I were getting ready to establish our first home. I saw President Lyndon Johnson’s speech on television when he announced he would not be running for another term as president. 1968 was also the first year Dave and I could vote.

