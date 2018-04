We drive by the facility every time we enter Westbrook’s 1st Ave. from Highway 30—the Westbrook Good Samaritan Center. When passing the building, what are your thoughts? Do you turn your head away with a little shiver, thinking to yourself “I never want to end up in a place like that!” or do you think of family and friends who live there and smile because you know they are safe, warm and well cared for?

Please see this week’s edition of the Westbrook Sentinel Tribune for the full story.