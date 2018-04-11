A parallel between past and present

jhommes@ncppub.com

Part 2

When it comes to healthcare, you can’t argue that the city of Rock Rapids isn’t in a transitional phase. For 60 years there’s been one hospital in town — Merrill Pioneer Community Hospital (leased and managed by Sanford since November 1992). The current hospital opened its doors May 9, 1958, and went through a few renovations over the next several decades. But finally, in 2013, the hospital board of trustees decided to move forward with plans for a new hospital rather than make another extensive renovation to the current building.

Starting in 2019, Rock Rapids will have a new hospital and clinic, owned by the Merrill Pioneer Community Hospital board of trustees and operated by Avera McKennan. Sanford will still maintain a significant presence in town as well following the completion of its new clinic, which is expected to open in May of next year.

