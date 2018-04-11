New Century Press welcomes staff writer





jjensen@ncppub.com

A new byline will soon appear with stories in the West Lyon Herald. New Century Press, parent company of the West Lyon Herald, recently welcomed Kalani Steinmetz to the editorial staff.

Steinmetz hails from Fulda, Minnesota, where she attended Fulda Public Schools. She went to college at South Dakota State University in Brookings. She was adopted when she was 8 years old and her family includes her parents, Doug and Cathy Steinmetz; three brothers, Will, Jeff and Nick; and one sister, Laeela.

For Steinmetz, a passion for writing and hearing other people’s stories led to her interest in the position of staff writer. “Everyone has a story to tell,” she said. “I’m looking forward to hearing those stories and getting my name and writing out to the public.”

She’s also looking forward to bringing readers the news from the communities as well as facing new challenges. “One of the most challenging aspects of this position for me is the fact that I didn’t grow up around this area and I’m not all that familiar with the people here,” said Steinmetz. “It’ll take some time for me to become familiar with the area.”

Steinmetz will handle a variety of writing assignments and cover events for the West Lyon Herald as well as sister publications the Lyon County Reporter and the Sioux County Index-﻿Reporter.