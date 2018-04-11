Expressions through photos





West Lyon student’s photography on display

Students involved in 4-H have unique opportunities to showcase their talents in ﻿different ways. For Andraya Bahnson, this opportunity came through photography. “Andraya first showed an interest in photography probably when she was in fourth grade,” said Christy Bahnson, Andraya’s mother and fourth-grade teacher at West Lyon. During her first year with 4-H, she signed up for photography projects for the Lyon County Fair. “Her aunt, Laura Bahnson-Kramer, is a photographer (Laura Marie Photography and Design) so we went to her to get help with her projects,” explained Bahnson. Andraya is thankful for her aunt’s experience as well. “She gives me great ideas and helps me learn more about the photography and being creative,” she says. Her aunt and family are very supportive of her talent. “My mom helps me come up with some of the ideas for the themes and always makes sure that I meet the deadlines,” Andraya said.

