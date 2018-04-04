



62

Inwood, Iowa

David Twedt, 62, of Inwood, Iowa, passed away Friday, March 30, 2018, at Palisade Health Care Center, Garretson, South Dakota.

Memorial services were Monday, April 2, at George Boom Funeral Home & Crematory, Sioux Falls, South Dakota, with interment in﻿ Our Savior’s Lutheran Cemetery, Inwood.

David Mark Twedt was born Aug. 20, 1955, son of Clarence and LaVaune (Hockenstad) Twedt. He earned his nursing degree and was a registered nurse for several years. The majority of his life was spent farming and driving truck.

Survivors include his daughters, Megan Doherty of Luverne, Minnesota, Shannon (Nick) Vanden Bosch of Larchwood, Iowa, and Andrea Miller of Sioux Falls, South Dakota.