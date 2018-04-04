



Gladys De Jonge, 91, of Sioux Falls, South Dakota, died Thursday, March 29, 2018, at Sanford Foundation Hospice Cottage, Sioux Falls.

Funeral services will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, April 9, at George Boom Funeral Home & Crematory, Sioux Falls, with interment in Hills of Rest Cemetery. Visitation will begin one hour prior to the service Monday.

Gladys Gertrude Harthoorn was born Nov. 25, 1926, in Inwood, Iowa, to Garrit and Etta (DeBoer) Harthoorn. She was raised and received her education in Inwood.

On Aug. 28, 1947, she married Michael De Jonge in Luverne, Minnesota. The couple made their home in Sioux Falls. Her husband passed away Dec. 16, 2007.

Survivors include her daughter, Lois (Gerald) Schuller of Sioux Falls; a son, Duane (Cheryl) De Jonge of Centennial, Colorado; four grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; sister, Mary Dolphin of Rock Rapids, Iowa; brother, Curtis (Deanna) Harthoorn, Rock Rapids, and other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents. husband﻿ and one sister, Tillie Kevelighan.