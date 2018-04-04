



95

Luverne, Minnesota

Joy Sprecher, 95, of Luverne, Minnesota, passed away Sunday, March 25, 2018, at Tuff Memorial Home, Hills, Minnesota.

Funeral services were Wednesday, March 28, at First Baptist Church, Luverne, with interment in Wadena Cemetery, Wadena, Minnesota.

Joy R. Rockhill was born July 18, 1922, in Larchwood, Iowa, the daughter of Leslie and Ada (Freeman) Rockhill. She graduated from Larchwood High School in 1940. She then attended nursing school.

On Aug. 16, 1943, she married Lindsey Parks. The couple farmed near Leonard, Minnesota, before moving to Wadena. She worked as a sterile supply technician at Tri-County Hospital in Wadena. Her husband died Feb. 17, 1989.

On Sept. 16, 1989, she married the Rev. Lloyd E. Sprecher. The couple lived in Wadena. Her husband died June 8, 1990. Shortly after his death, she moved to Luverne.

Survivors include her sister, Marilyn Van Ash of Larchwood; stepson, Alden (Jeanne) Sprecher of Mapleton, Norht Dakota; five stepgrandchildren; numerous stepgreat-grandchildren; sister-in-law, Dorothy Rockhill of Rock Rapids, Iowa; nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; two husbands; a daughter, Roberta Parks; brother, Lawrence Rockhill,﻿ and a sister, Lyla Severson.