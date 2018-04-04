



Margaret Franken, 93, of Sioux Falls, South Dakota, passed away Friday, March 23, 2018, at Dow Rummel Village, Sioux Falls.

Funeral services were Wednesday, March 28, at Our Savior’s Lutheran Church.

Margaret Van Dyke was born Jan. 10, 1925, at Perkins, Iowa, to John and Dora (Westra) Van Dyke. She graduated from Inwood High School in 1943.

On June 4, 1946, she married James Franken. They lived in Larchwood, Iowa, Inwood, Iowa,﻿ and Canton, South Dakota, before moving to Sioux Falls in 1984. Her husband died in 1983. She owned Canton Apparel for a number of years and worked in a bridal shop in Sioux Falls.

Survivors include her children, Harley (Mary) of Bloomington, Minnesota, Delora (Ken) Hage Bahnson of Sioux Falls, Peggy (Jim) Reiter of Brandon, South Dakota, Jimmy (Julie) of Indianola, Iowa, and Jerry (Jill) of Sioux Falls; 14 grandchildren; 24 great-grandchildren; six great-great-grandchildren; two sisters, Pearl Kooima of Hawarden, Iowa, and June VerBurg of Sioux Falls, and brother-in-law, Bernie (Judy) Franken of Sioux Center, Iowa.

She was preceded in death by her husband; a granddaughter; son-in-law, Herb Hage; brother, Garrett VanDyke; an infant brother, John VanDyke, and sisters, Johanna Klienwolterink and Dorothy Fedders.