County candidates for 2018 primary election released

Twelve individuals filed nomination petitions for a position on the June 5 primary ballot, including five incumbents.

Three seats on the county board of supervisors are up for re-election. In District 1, Steve Michael chose not to run for another term. Republicans Joshua Feucht, Randy Simons and Chris Viereck, and Democrat Ken Kerkvliet, all of Larchwood, filed to be on the ballot. In District 4, incumbent Randy Bosch (R) and Republican challenger Jerry Birkey, both of Rock Rapids, completed nomination petitions. In District 5, incumbent Kirk Peters (R) of Little Rock is being challenged by Republican Steve Herman of Rock Rapids.

Incumbent county treasurer Russ Hopp (R) of George is unopposed. County recorder Eldon Kruse (R) of Rock Rapids is also unopposed.

The county attorney’s seat is also up for re-election this year. Incumbent Shayne Mayer (R) of Rock Rapids and Melinda Folkens (R), also of Rock Rapids, filed nomination petitions for the June 5 ballot.

﻿The last day for an individual to file an objection to the nomination petitions was Monday, April 2.