A look at the rise of healthcare in Rock Rapids

Part 1 of an ongoing series

The history of healthcare in Rock Rapids is fairly extensive, but, believe it or not, it only goes back about 90 years. The first semblance of a hospital in town came in 1928 when Dr. Walter Vander Wilt, who had come to Rock Rapids in 1927, began a four-room hospital on First Avenue in what was known as the Brockway building. In 1932, Dr. Vander Wilt moved his hospital to 109 S. Adams St., establishing the first true hospital to serve the area of Lyon County and adjoining Minnesota communities. Back then the hospital could serve a maximum 12 patients.

After Dr. Vander Wilt passed away in 1939, his wife operated the entire house as a public hospital with 20 beds until 1947 when it was sold to Dr. A.C. Wubbena.

