Successful state convention for FCCLA chapter

The state FCCLA (Family, Career and Community Leaders of America) convention offered new opportunities for several members of the West Lyon FCCLA chapter and brought finality to experiences for others. The convention was March 25-27 in Des Moines.

Kara Jones, Kaitie Bosler, and Krysta Dissing, all sophomores, received silver in the Culinary Arts competition, a first-time entry in the category for the West Lyon chapter. “We wanted to try something new and thought it would be a fun challenge,” said Jones of the trio’s reason for participating in the category. For the competition, the group had 60 minutes to prepare three dishes: pecan coconut truffles for dessert, lemon-infused kale and Italian airline chicken with risotto for a main dish and bacon vinaigrette wilted spinach salad as the appetizer. “One of the hardest things was getting use to the kitchen; it was a lot different than our kitchen here at school,” said Dissing. Despite the challenges, the trio agreed it was an overall positive experience. “We learned a lot about teamwork and using each other’s strengths,” said Jones.

