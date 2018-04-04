One-of-a-kind design





About a year ago, Amy Balster of Lester, Iowa, started her own jewelry company named BluMoon Designs. She has seen huge growth over the last year and has started to expand the types of jewelry she offers.

“I originally started making jewelry with my mom after high school but took a break when I had my children,” explains Balster. “Now that my kids are 12 and 13, I decided to start making jewelry again.”

For Balster, making jewelry was something she and her mother could bond over. “My mom is a very talented artist and is skilled in multiple art forms,” she said. “Jewelry was the one art form I was able to pick up.” The duo made, displayed and sold their handmade jewelry at craft and trade shows. Although her mother now lives in Arizona, she is still supportive of Balster’s business.

