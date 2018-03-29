



Shirley Schemmel, 84, passed away Sunday, March 18, 2018, in Mesa, Arizona.

Memorial service will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, April 28, at George Boom Funeral Home & Crematory, Sioux Falls, South Dakota. Her family will be present for visitation Friday, April 27, at the funeral home from 5-7 p.m.

Shirley Ann Schemmel grew up in Alvord, Iowa, and was employed by the Lyon County Reporter in Rock Rapids, Iowa. She was united in marriage to Robert Schemmel in 1956, living in Sioux Falls and rural Harrisburg, South Dakota. She started her employment as a writer with the Sioux Falls Argus Leader in 1956. She retired from the newspaper in 1988.

Survivors include her husband; a son, Scott (Kris) Schemmel of Harrisburg; a daughter, Sue Lyons of Phoenix, Arizona; three grandchildren; two sisters, Maxine Serck of Apache Junction, Arizona, and Dolores Sanford of Sioux Falls.﻿