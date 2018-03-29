Federal and state primary election candidates set

jjensen@ncppub.com

After the filing deadline March 16, federal and state candidates for the June 5 primary election were posted on the Iowa Secretary of State website. The objection and withdrawal deadline was March 23.

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds (R) is running for her first full term after former Gov. Terry Branstad was named U.S. ambassador to China last May. Ron Corbett of Cedar Rapids is the other Republican slated to be on the ballot along with Democrats Nate Boulton of Des Moines, Cathy Glasson of Coralville, Fred Hubbell of Des Moines, Andrea McGuire of Des Moines, John Norris of Des Moines and Ross Wilburn of Ames. Marco Battaglia of Des Moines and Jake Porter of Council Bluffs are the Libertarian candidates.

In District 4, which includes Lyon County, Republican incumbent U.S. Rep. Steve King is being challenged by Cyndi Hanson (R) of Sioux City and Democrats Leann Jacobsen of Spencer, John Paschen of Ames and J.D. Scholten of Sioux City.

