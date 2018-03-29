All Tied Up





A married couple staying together 60 years is always an impressive accomplishment. Art and Charmaine Pedersen of Inwood reached the milestone anniversary back in August. They joked that while 60 years together is pretty impressive, Art’s collection of ties is perhaps even more impressive.

Art’s tie collection is well over 100, and that’s after 41 of them were selected by the couple’s daughter, Terri, and made into a quilt by her mother-in-law. Charmaine Pedersen said her daughter wanted to make a quilt out of Art’s ties so she’d always have something to remember him.

