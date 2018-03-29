



Celebration of life was held at Old Westbrook Lutheran Church, rural Westbrook, MN, on Friday, March 23, 2018 at 11:00 AM. Officiating clergy were Pastors Michael Stangeland and Harvey Pederson. Casket bearers were Allan Johnson, Jay Johnson, Kevin Johnson, David Johnson, Casey Johnson, Jon Johnson, Chris Thomas and Chad Anderson. Honorary bearers were Lisa Brummer, Jody Cowan, Erin Ketter,

Terri Stauffacher, Tami Thvedt, Traci Radke, Stephanie Gostonczik, Stacy Osland and Amy Paplow. Burial at Old Westbrook Lutheran Cemetery, rural Wesbrook, Minnesota.

Dorothy Johnson was born on September 19, 1924, in Windom, Minnesota to the late Peter Johan and Agnes Lourien (Thompson) Jensen. She received her education in the Windom Public Schools; graduating in the Class of 1942.

On March 20, 1943 Dorothy was united in marriage to Ellis Johnson at the Storden parsonage. They made their home in rural Storden after marriage. In 1979, Ellis passed away. After his death, Dorothy continued to live in rural Storden until six and one-half years ago when she moved to Country View Senior Living until becoming a resident of Prairie View Senior Living in Tracy, Minnesota. It was there that she passed away on Sunday evening, March 18, 2018, at the age of 93 years.

Dorothy was a longtime, dedicated member of the Old Westbrook Lutheran Church in rural Westbrook.

Dorothy is survived by her three children, Doug (Janet) Johnson of Storden; Linda (Arlen) Thomas of Tracy; Brenda (Todd) Anderson, Lamberton; daughter-in-law, Sheila Johnson, Westbrook; 17 grandchildren; 48 great-grandchildren; 8 great-great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.

Dorothy is preceded in death by her parents; husband, Ellis Johnson; son, Duane Johnson; two great-granddaughters, Taylor Cowan and Madyson Stirn; grandson-in-law, Ben Brummer; three brothers, Howard, Dwight and Myron “Mike” Jensen; two sisters, Arlene Johnson and Ardith “Ardy” Pederson.