Cliff Carmondy speaks to board

tmerchant@ncppub.com

WWG — Southwest West Central Service Cooperative Executive Director Cliff Carmondy spoke to the school board about the services provided to school members in the region. The coop encompasses 370 employees and a 35 million annual budget. Carmondy emphasized the special education programs provided to member schools. He also outlined the education and administrative services available to its members.

Some of the services are for special education; alternate learning sites, curriculum, and assessment. He also showed a map of the region where offices and learning centers are located.

