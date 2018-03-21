



Lisa Marie Ennenga-Casey, age 54 of Jeffers, passed away while surrounded by her family, Monday, March 12, 2018 at her home after a battle with multiple health issues and cancer. A Celebration of Life Open House was held Saturday, March 24, 2018 at the Jeffers Senior Citizens Center. Online condolences may be sent at www.stephensfuneralservice.com.

Lisa Marie Ennenga-Casey was born January 22, 1964 to Ben and LaVonne (Swenhaugen) Ennenga in Westbrook, Minnesota. She was baptized and confirmed at Trinity Lutheran Church in Westbrook. On June 21, 1996, Lisa married Keith Casey at Highwater Lutheran Church. Lisa was known for her strength and huge heart. She had a strong faith, loved Jesus, and enjoyed participating in women’s Bible Study. She loved everybody like family and invited anyone in for a visit and a snack. Lisa was fun loving and always cracking a joke or pulling a prank to make everyone laugh. For anyone who knew her, she loved her comet cleaner and Norwex rags. She enjoyed crocheting, gardening, camping, and coloring. Lisa loved spending time with her family and friends, her dogs, and especially her grandkids who nicknamed her “nag-nag”.

Lisa is survived by husband Keith Casey; children: Chantel (Chad) Anderson, Chasity (Jamin) Fast, Jordan Ennenga (Derek Vanderlinden), Marki Casey (Wade Wellner), Maxwell McBean, Taylor McBean, and Cale Casey; grandchildren: Shanice, Dillion, Cole, Carly, Calvin, Breanna, Tori, Cory, Hunter, Paris, Gauge, and Aubree; great-grandchild Cooper; siblings: Kathy (Steve) Zens, Romana Ennenga, Murray Ennenga, Lori (Tim) Lerohl, Randy Ennenga, Marnee (Tom) Lieberman, Beth (Ken) Eichmann, Mark (Reem) Ennenga and Jennifer Ennenga; numerous brothers and sisters-in-law; numerous nieces and nephews and family; and good friend Dawn Determan. She is preceded in death by her grandparents, parents Ben & LaVonne, sister Paula Jo, brother Bradley and parents-in-law Margaret Casey & Noble Swenson.