Pull tabs coming to Walnut Grove Bar & Grill

The Walnut Grove City Council met in regular session on March 12 at 7:00 PM in the City Offices. Mayor Greg Hansen presided at the meeting.

Kerwin Armitage presented the water/wastewater report. Thein Well Service has inspected the wells & pumps, and everything is working properly. MPCA was at the plant for an inspection. Kerwin will be doing some extra testing around town to see if there are any areas that have a higher mercury level than others. The bio-solids annual report was received and everything is fine. The City of Walnut Grove will be able to purchase phosphorous credits from Mankato again this year to be in compliance with phosphorous limits.

The council reviewed the February 2018 Bar & Grill report. It shows sales continue to be down, compared to 2017 sales.

The Walnut Grove Area Loggers were present to ask for approval of a new lease agreement with the Bar & Grill and to let the council know that they will be putting in electronic pull tabs. The lease agreement would pay the Bar & Grill 15% of the net receipts for pull tab sales beginning April 1, 2018. A motion was made by Todd Harrington and seconded by Leonard McLaughlin to approve the Walnut Grove Area Loggers Lease. All voted in favor; motion carried.

