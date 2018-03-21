



61

Hills, Minnesota

David Ripperda, 61, of Hills, Minnesota, passed away Tuesday, March 13, 2018, at Sanford Hospital, Sioux Falls, South Dakota.

Services were Monday, March 19, at Bethlehem Lutheran Church, Hills.

David Wayne Ripperda was born April 17, 1956, in Sioux Falls, the son of Paul and Marlene (McCarty) Ripperda. He grew up in Larchwood, Iowa, and graduated from West Lyon High School in 1974. He worked at the local lumberyard, as a farm hand and driving semi. He then opened his own construction business, Dave Ripperda Construction.

On June 2, 2001, he married Kristina Marcella. The couple made their home in Hills. After health issues caused an early retirement, he and his son opened Austin’s Family Gardens where they canned and sold their produce at local farmers’ markets.

Survivors include his wife; seven children, Aubrey (Prisci) Juarez of Minneapolis, Minnesota, Sarah Boese of Sturgis, South Dakota, Matt (Amanda) Hoffenkamp of Luverne, Minnesota, Jennifer (Mike) Mulder of Luverne, Missy (Dusty) Seachris of Hills, Joey Streeter of Beaver Creek, Minnesota, and Austin Ripperda of Hills; 14 grandchildren; his mother, Marlene Doherty of Larchwood; seven siblings, Sharon (Jim) Herbert of Harrisburg, South Dakota, Kenny (LaDawn) Ripperda of Florida, Ron (Donna) Ripperda of Colorado, Sheila (Doug) Vlastuin of Arkansas, Sandra (Steve) Heitritter of Melvin, Iowa, Jeff (Wendy) Ripperda of Larchwood and John (Emily) Doherty-Harris of Minneapolis; and several nieces, nephews and other extended family.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents and his father﻿.