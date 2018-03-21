



﻿John Attema

78

Rock Valley, Iowa

John Attema, 78, of Rock Valley, Iowa, died Monday, March 12, 2018, at Sanford Select Specialty Hospital in Sioux Falls, South Dakota.

Funeral services were Friday, March 16, at Rock Valley First Christian Reformed Church with interment in Valley View Cemetery, Rock Valley.

John Roger Attema was born Feb. 26, 1940, near Rock Valley, son of Sam and Bertha (Zoet) Attema. He attended country school through eighth grade. He helped on the family farm and was a hired hand through his teenage years.

On Sept. 11, 1959, he married Janice Baker. He worked as a farm hand near Rock Valley, then they rented farms by Alvord, Lester and Larchwood, Iowa, and Canton, South Dakota. In 1964, he started trucking as a hired driver. In 1972 he bought his first truck and started the family business, Attema Trucking. He retired in 2010.

Survivors include his wife; six children, Harlan (Bobbi) Attema of Inwood, Iowa, Gaylan (Roberta) Attema of Zeeland, Michigan, Diana (Kevin) De Groot of Rock Valley, Erwin (Jan) Attema of Inwood, Glen (Kris) Attema of Cincinnati, Ohio, and Bonnie Attema of Mitchell, South Dakota; 15 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; a brother, Ray Attema of Wyoming, Michigan; sister, Henrietta Attema of Sioux Falls; sister-in-law, Jane Baker of Rock Rapids, Iowa; niece and two nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; an infant brother; brother-in-law, Willis Baker, and father-in-law and mother-in law, Peter and Anna Baker.